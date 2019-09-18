Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Receives $223.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.96. 57,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.23. The company has a market cap of $256.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $235.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

