Holocene Advisors LP Sells 1,305 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 154,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,849,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $237,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,197.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $470,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,751 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $158.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.65. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12-month low of $127.84 and a 12-month high of $163.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

