Hive Project (HVN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,975.00

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Hive Project has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Hive Project token can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. Hive Project has a market cap of $10.04 million and approximately $18,975.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00215317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.01222852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00100097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017913 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020371 BTC.

About Hive Project

Hive Project’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,956,776 tokens. The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net . Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The official website for Hive Project is www.hive-project.net

Hive Project Token Trading

Hive Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

