HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Announces GBX 1.80 Dividend

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) announced a dividend on Monday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON HGT opened at GBX 228.94 ($2.99) on Wednesday. HgCapital Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 237.30 ($3.10). The company has a market capitalization of $921.71 million and a P/E ratio of 8.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 855.47.

About HgCapital Trust

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

