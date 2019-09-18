Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) SVP Michael R. Turner Sells 32,746 Shares

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) SVP Michael R. Turner sold 32,746 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,259,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Michael R. Turner sold 11,258 shares of Hess stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $694,731.18.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,313. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of -90.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Hess by 45.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hess by 79.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

