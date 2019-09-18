Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS HGBL traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. 45,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,891. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 35.12% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter.

In other Heritage Global news, insider David Van Ludwig acquired 137,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

