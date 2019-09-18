HempCoin (THC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $57.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 69% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 74.2% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $327,354.00 and $57.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032604 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003314 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00147161 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,204.27 or 1.00115530 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003664 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000569 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 252,322,593 coins and its circulating supply is 252,187,442 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

