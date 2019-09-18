HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) Trading Up 0.1%

HemaCare Co. (OTCMKTS:HEMA) was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, approximately 1,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 21,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HemaCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy.

