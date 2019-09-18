Helium Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Helium has a market capitalization of $66,522.00 and $7.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helium has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007819 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Helium

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 5,508,642 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

