Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) were up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.96, approximately 10,565,364 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 7,195,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. Bank of America set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $2.20 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $887.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.62 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.09%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Catherine J. Boggs bought 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $60,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,540 shares in the company, valued at $60,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 9.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 136,780 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 46.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 91,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 348.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,747 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hecla Mining by 24.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 123,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 43.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

