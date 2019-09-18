Head-To-Head Contrast: TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) & Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Qutoutiao and TrueCar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 2 2 0 2.50 TrueCar 1 9 0 0 1.90

Qutoutiao presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 202.47%. TrueCar has a consensus price target of $8.01, suggesting a potential upside of 112.35%. Given Qutoutiao’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Qutoutiao is more favorable than TrueCar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Qutoutiao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao -55.72% -225.76% -97.72% TrueCar -14.25% -11.45% -8.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qutoutiao and TrueCar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $43.70 million 26.25 -$282.54 million ($2.10) -1.93 TrueCar $353.57 million 1.13 -$28.32 million ($0.26) -14.50

TrueCar has higher revenue and earnings than Qutoutiao. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qutoutiao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TrueCar beats Qutoutiao on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos. It also provides Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. In addition, the company offers forecast, consulting, and other services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. Further, it provides geographically specific and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer Website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

