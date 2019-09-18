Head-To-Head Contrast: Centric Brands (CTRC) vs. Its Competitors

Centric Brands (NASDAQ: CTRC) is one of 16 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Centric Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Centric Brands has a beta of -0.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centric Brands’ rivals have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Centric Brands and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centric Brands $596.60 million -$123.77 million -0.42 Centric Brands Competitors $2.16 billion $134.08 million 27.56

Centric Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Centric Brands. Centric Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of Centric Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Centric Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centric Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centric Brands -18.67% -1,914.94% -17.15% Centric Brands Competitors -1.82% -127.74% 8.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Centric Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centric Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Centric Brands Competitors 246 1110 1567 66 2.49

As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 16.94%. Given Centric Brands’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centric Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Centric Brands rivals beat Centric Brands on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Centric Brands

Centric Brands Inc. designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel. Its company-owned brands include Hudson, a designer and marketer of women's and men's branded denim and apparel; Robert Graham, an eclectic apparel and accessories brand; and SWIMS, a Scandinavian lifestyle brand for a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products through its owned retail stores and e-commerce sites, as well as to various retailers, which include mass, department, and specialty stores. It operates retail stores for its Robert Graham and SWIMS brands. As of November 14, 2018, the company operated 30 Robert Graham brand stores, which consisted of 18 full price stores and 12 outlet stores; and 3 SWIMS brand stores, which consisted of 1 full price store and 2 outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Differential Brands Group Inc. and changed its name to Centric Brands Inc. in October 2018. Centric Brands Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

