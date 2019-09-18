Head to Head Analysis: Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) and The Competition

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ: JRSH) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Jerash Holdings (US) to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Jerash Holdings (US) pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Jerash Holdings (US) pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 29.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Jerash Holdings (US) has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerash Holdings (US)’s competitors have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerash Holdings (US) 8.47% 17.07% 14.44% Jerash Holdings (US) Competitors -1.82% -127.74% 8.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jerash Holdings (US) $84.98 million $5.11 million 17.04 Jerash Holdings (US) Competitors $2.16 billion $134.08 million 27.72

Jerash Holdings (US)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Jerash Holdings (US). Jerash Holdings (US) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jerash Holdings (US) Competitors 246 1110 1567 66 2.49

Jerash Holdings (US) currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.86%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 16.15%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

