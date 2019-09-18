HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 7,554 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,308,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,947 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5,612.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,591,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 11,124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 854,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after acquiring an additional 846,791 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,134,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,977,000 after acquiring an additional 578,045 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.01. 143,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,316. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $132.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.60. The firm has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,086,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,130.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

