HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 43,551 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,018,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,551 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 21.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $100,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.86. 2,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,921. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $72.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.