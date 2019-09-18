HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $5.75 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,613,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,498,000 after acquiring an additional 154,983 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,126,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,315,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $275.66. 646,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,978. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.00 and a 200 day moving average of $265.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

