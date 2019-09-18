HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,674 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.88. The company had a trading volume of 352,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,345,391. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $384.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $120.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

