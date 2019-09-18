HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 66.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,519. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

