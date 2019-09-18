HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 47,093 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,085,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,280,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 935,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.56. 3,533,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,716,468. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $43.99.

