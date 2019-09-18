HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,724 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $129.66. 311,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,784. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.49 and a 200 day moving average of $125.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

