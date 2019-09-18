HBK Investments L P Takes $6.15 Million Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,207 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $188.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.57.

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.10. 36,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,861. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $108.11 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.44.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $430,749.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $326,380.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,449 shares of company stock worth $7,754,611 over the last three months. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

