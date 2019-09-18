HBK Investments L P Takes $4.87 Million Position in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.11% of Luckin Coffee as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee during the second quarter worth about $25,238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee during the second quarter worth about $25,180,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,228,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,034,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,339,000.

Shares of LK traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,689. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. Luckin Coffee’s revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Luckin Coffee in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Luckin Coffee from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. CICC Research began coverage on Luckin Coffee in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Luckin Coffee in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Luckin Coffee presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

