HBK Investments L P Sells 43,612 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

HBK Investments L P reduced its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,612 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NML. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,305,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after buying an additional 282,992 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,068,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 233,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,782,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after buying an additional 112,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,121 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. 19,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,013. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

