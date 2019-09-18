HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 541,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.46% of Change Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Crescenzo Neil E. De bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $1,062,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider August Calhoun acquired 427,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,703,240.15. Insiders purchased a total of 578,209 shares of company stock worth $7,783,190 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 42,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,090. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHNG. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

