HBK Investments L P Invests $2.03 Million in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.11% of Fastly as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $470,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. CIBC began coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.87 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.03.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. 12,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,570. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.35. Fastly Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 137,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,794,304.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 137,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $2,931,675.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,795,982 shares of company stock valued at $34,168,316.

