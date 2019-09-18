HBK Investments L P Has $79.05 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999,994 shares during the period. EQT accounts for 1.4% of HBK Investments L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in EQT were worth $79,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 47,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in EQT by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 103,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in EQT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 325,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. 71,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,969,837. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $26.77.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $958.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.03.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

