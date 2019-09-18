HBK Investments L P Acquires New Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $5,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $3,321,230.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,573,631 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $287.17. The stock had a trading volume of 38,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,953. The firm has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.23 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.01 and a 200-day moving average of $287.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Broadcom from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.06.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

