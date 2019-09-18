Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Sold by Sio Capital Management LLC

Sio Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Harrow Health worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 target price on Harrow Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $44,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $133,055. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HROW stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

