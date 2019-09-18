Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 million and a PE ratio of -12.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1-year low of C$7.55 and a 1-year high of C$9.36.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Huether purchased 10,000 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,072,440. Insiders sold 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $100,419 in the last quarter.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.