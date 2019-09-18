Halmont Properties (CVE:HMT) Trading Up 5.9%

Halmont Properties Corp (CVE:HMT)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, 50,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 45,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The firm has a market cap of $88.35 million and a P/E ratio of 31.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Halmont Properties Company Profile (CVE:HMT)

Halmont Properties Corporation invests in commercial and forest properties, and securities of companies holding property, energy, and infrastructure assets in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in three commercial office properties, and a 75% interest in the ground and second floor retail premises of a residential condominium complex located in the Toronto Entertainment District.

