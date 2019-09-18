Hall Kathryn A. Makes New $484,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.4% of Hall Kathryn A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.36. The company had a trading volume of 44,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,763. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $154.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.03.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.