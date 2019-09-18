Hall Kathryn A. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Hall Kathryn A. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 6.6% of Hall Kathryn A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPY. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,465,688. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $302.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.47.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

