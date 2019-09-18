Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Gunsynd PLC (LON:GUN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 73007633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02.

About Gunsynd (LON:GUN)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

