Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.90

Shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.90 and traded as low as $15.91. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 3,059 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GSH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

