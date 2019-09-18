Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.90

Shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.90 and traded as low as $15.91. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 3,059 shares.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GSH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.98.
About Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH)
Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.
