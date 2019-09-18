Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. 121,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,057. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. Grupo Televisa SAB has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $19.07.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 2.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,252,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,925,000 after acquiring an additional 354,732 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 794.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,331,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,058,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after acquiring an additional 188,186 shares during the period. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.