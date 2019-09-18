Green & Smart (LON:GSH) Shares Down 5%

Green & Smart Holdings Plc (LON:GSH)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 5,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.07).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.75.

About Green & Smart (LON:GSH)

Green & Smart Holdings PLC, an investment holding company, operates in the renewable energy sector in Malaysia. It is involved in the research and development activities; provision of professional engineering consultancy, and process design services in the area of industrial biotechnology, pollution control, and renewable energy; engineering, procurement, and construction of various waste water treatment plants/systems; and development, commercialization, operation, and maintenance of biogas power plants.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Green & Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green & Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.