Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Green Dot worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Green Dot by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Green Dot by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 328,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 103,066 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Green Dot by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of GDOT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GDOT shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on shares of Green Dot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Green Dot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

In other Green Dot news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $158,648.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.