Gratia Capital LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)

Gratia Capital LLC trimmed its position in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. American Outdoor Brands comprises 2.5% of Gratia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gratia Capital LLC owned 0.26% of American Outdoor Brands worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 335,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

AOBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

AOBC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.26. 16,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,858. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $347.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.58 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

