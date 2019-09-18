Gossipcoin Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (GOSS)

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Gossipcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Gossipcoin has a market capitalization of $36,302.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gossipcoin has traded up 59.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00216521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.01253470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00098436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017466 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020521 BTC.

Gossipcoin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 29,993,497 coins. Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin . The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net

Buying and Selling Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossipcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossipcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

