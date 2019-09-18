Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $133.37

Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $133.37 and traded as low as $153.00. Good Energy Group shares last traded at $155.47, with a volume of 5,416 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.04. The company has a market cap of $25.82 million and a PE ratio of 19.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Good Energy Group’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation and the development of electricity generation sites.

