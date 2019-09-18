Goldentree Asset Management LP Boosts Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,183 shares during the period. Macy’s accounts for about 2.0% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned 0.26% of Macy’s worth $17,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of M. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Macy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 68,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

In related news, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $25,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE M traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. 4,578,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,553,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macy’s Inc has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.