Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

GOGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Gogo stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 260,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,863. The stock has a market cap of $533.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.96. Gogo has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.62 million. Gogo’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $443,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,608.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $180,348.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 265,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,013. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the second quarter worth about $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gogo in the second quarter worth about $418,000. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in Gogo in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 1,012.3% in the first quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after buying an additional 2,530,647 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

