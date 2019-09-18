Gobimin (CVE:GMN) Stock Price Down 22.1%

Gobimin Inc. (CVE:GMN) fell 22.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, 2,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 7,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 million and a P/E ratio of -20.38.

Gobimin (CVE:GMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

GobiMin Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in equity, debt, or other securities in China. The company operates through two segments, Mining Business and Investment Business. It is also involved in the development and exploration of gold and mineral properties; and property holding and leasing activities, as well as provision of business and consultancy services.

