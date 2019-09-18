Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.41, approximately 291,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 340,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

