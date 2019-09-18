Glanbia (LON:GLB) Shares Down 1%

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.19 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.23 ($0.15), 137,925 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 224,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.34 ($0.15).

The company has a market cap of $33.31 million and a PE ratio of 15.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 345.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 484.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a €0.11 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

