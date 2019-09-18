Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 2,603 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 141.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 290,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 170,047 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,649,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after acquiring an additional 362,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 518,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJK remained flat at $$24.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,945. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $24.44.

