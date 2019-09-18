Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,445. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.62 and a 12-month high of $113.63.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.6575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.