Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $518,000 Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 171.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 138.9% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.22. 57,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,876. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $122.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.67.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

