Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 10,793 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 123.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 24,657,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,827,000 after purchasing an additional 980,678 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,055,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,939,000 after acquiring an additional 695,421 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 140,176 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 503.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 111,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 92,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,876,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,047. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.