Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading 5.5% Higher

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.46, 128,584 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 431,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Gevo alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $44.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.24). Gevo had a negative net margin of 101.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gevo Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.